The Baby Box

The Baby Box Co., inspired by a Finnish tradition, is an innovative, integrated program equipping parents with education and resources to give their babies a safe start in life.

Baby Boxes, which are made from durable cardboard and have been tested to the CPSC, EN Standard, and Health Canada regulations for bassinets, can be used as a safe sleep space for a baby’s first five to six months of life.

The Baby Boxes are made from a durable cardboard and are proactively certified to meet the highest level of the applicable portions of the safety standards for bassinets set by the Consumer Product Safety Commision (CPSC), ASTM International (a global standards organization), as well as Health Canada and European Union (EN) Standard regulations. The Baby Box Co. further champions infant safety by emphasizing natural, predominantly organic products which includes none of the following: PBDE flame retardants, ozone depleters (CFCs), formaldehyde, prohibited phthalates, mercury, lead or heavy metals. The mattresses are firm foam pads which have been independently certified as non-toxic and safe by CertiPUR-US laboratories.

The Importance of Education

While parents love our Baby Boxes filled with premium products, the boxes aren’t “magic” on their own. We believe it is the education and close communication with local healthcare providers through Baby Box University which is at the center our program.

We partner with hospitals, government agencies and nonprofit organizations across the globe to distribute free Baby Boxes and customize our online education by working with regional doctors and educators to craft community-centric syllabuses.

One of our main goals is educating parents on safe sleep practices in an effort to help reduce SIDS. We believe the education component of our initiative is equally, if not more, important as providing physical resources to improve overall child health care outcomes.

Baby Box University offers video content, guides and tutorials such as brain development activities, breastfeeding resources, early father engagement tips and much more, to empower parents with broader knowledge on how to best care for their infants.

How To Get a Box

Find out where we currently have active free baby box programs. In order to get a free box, you’ll have to complete your community’s online syllabus at Baby Box University first. And if our Baby Boxes aren’t available for free near you yet, you can always purchase one. Even if there isn’t an active free box program in your area and you buy a box, you can still access the educational content on Baby Box University for free.

Born from Tradition

How is the USA Baby Box program different from Finland's?

The Finnish program is run by the Finnish government and is tailored to their specific cultural, governmental, health care, and social environments. Their system enables them to tie their program much more closely with their health delivery system in a top-down manner. Finland has approximately 55K births per year and the USA has almost 4MM births annually. We partner with governments and healthcare organizations to integrate our program as closely as possible with the health care system, but the fragmented nature of health care in the United States means we cannot yet integrate the program as closely as Finland does.

Are you trying to replicate the Finnish model in the USA?

Our program takes inspiration from Finland’s model. Similar to the Finnish model, it’s much more than the box - it includes a critical education component to the program. However, it is not the exact same as the Finnish model - their model was designed by their government and tailored for what works in their country, and our program was designed to deliver the value of education and the box to as many other countries as possible. Our goal is to provide the most support we can for new parents in helping them raise healthy, safe, happy babies, and we will take inspiration from wherever we can to achieve that goal. The Finnish model is an amazing program that has done wonders for Finland. We are taking that program as inspiration and adapting it to fit the circumstances - social, political, economic, and structural - of the United States. And we are adapting the program as we need to to make it work in all the other countries in which we operate. As we expand and evolve the program, we will take inspiration and ideas from other successful models and adapt/incorporate them as makes sense in order to do the best job we can to help parents and families.

Our Founders